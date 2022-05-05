2023: ‘Presidency Not An Inheritance’ ...Fayemi Tells Tinubu

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday denied betraying Asiawju Bola Tinubu, saying the office of the President is not an inheritance.





Fayemi, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), spoke in Abuja during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.





Tinubu, APC National Leader had on January 10 declared his intention to become Nigeria’s President after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.





But the Ekiti State Governor, who is seen by many as being a beneficiary of Tinubu, said the ambition of APC presidential aspirants is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians.









“The Asiwaju that I know and have interacted with will not subscribe to demonising anyone. I don’t believe that he would use terminologies like betrayal,” he said. “This is not an inheritance; it is not a traditional title that we are seeking.”





“The office that we are seeking is to make a difference in the lives of Nigerians. It is about Nigeria which is the commonwealth of all Nigerians,” he added





Earlier, the governor explained that he believes his entry into the race will rebirth a new Nigeria.

‘After careful consideration of where we are as a nation…I believe that my entry into the race will offer Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth,” Fayemi said.





He said it has been his singular honour to have been an active part at various times with other committed compatriots labouring from various works of life, labouring with determination towards rapid and sustained national progress.





“Dear compatriots, it is in the spirit of this abiding faith in our country and the promise of its unfinished greatness that I stand before you today in total humility and in all sense of responsibility solemnly declare to all within our party and Nigerians at large my decision to accept my name to be put forward for consideration by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and membership as our party’s standard-bearer in the upcoming contest for a successor to our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari,” he added.