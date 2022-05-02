Many Trapped As 3 Storey Building Collapses In Lagos ( Pictures)

A three-storey building has collapsed in the Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State.





The building located on Ibadan Street reportedly caved in around 9pm on Sunday.





Occupants of the building were still trapped as of the time of filing this report.













Operatives of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), and the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) are currently at the scene of the accident.





In a video of the incident shared on social media, a large crowd was seen in front of the building.





The state fire service said: “An alert of a collapsed of a three storey building by 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta was received at 21:48 hours, Sunday with Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service already at the scene.





“Search and rescue ongoing with updates to follow, please.”