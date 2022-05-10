Lady Kidnapped, Stripped Naked While On Visit To Facebook Friend in Imo

Published:

A lady has been allegedly kidnapped after a Male friend she met on Facebook

Chi Chi met Chukwuebuka Paschal on Facebook.





They kicked off a relationship.





Ebuka came to ChiChi's family house in Portharcourt,spent two days then asked ChiChi to return the visit to his house at Ihitte Uboma in Imo state, for his people to know her too..

Some of her family members refused but ChiChi insisted she has to go...





On Saturday 7th May 2022, she left Ph to Ihitte Uboma. After many hours,her family expected her call to know whether she has reached or not,they decided to call her. When the family called her, someone picked the call and asked them to call back in 10mins....It was strange!





Ten minutes later,they called again as instructed,the poor girl told them she has been kidnapped by some men while on the byke going to the guy's Village...





Next was a video from the kidnappers to the family, showing the girl and her boyfriend tied hands and feet in a bush n@ked....





The kidnapper whose face was not shown demanded for money or the girl will be killed in 24hrs....





The family was tensed, money raised and sent to this account number

0692183562

Access Bank

Anyanwu Isreal U.





Having received the money,the kidnapper called the family that they have released the girl...





Since then till now, the girl's phone number has been switched off and her whereabout yet unknown...





The boyfriend's number is still going as he claimed he couldn't account for the girl's whereabout since they parted ways from the kidnappers den....





If You have any information that can help us find the girl,pls inbox me





The Girl's Mother is hypertensive and it's getting worse by the day..





God Bless You as you assist this family...





And Please Share this post.....





By Theodore Chinonso Uba NonsoNkwa

