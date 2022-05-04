Kayode Fayemi Declares, Joins Tinubu,Osinbajo In 2023 Presidential Race

Published:

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has joined the 2023 presidential race for the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).





He made the declaration at the Hilton Hotel, Abuja in company of his wife Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Governorship aspirant, Biodun Oyebanji, members of the Assembly and traditional rulers.





He says "After a careful consideration of where we are as a nation...I believe that my entry into the race will offer Nigerians the opportunity to examine competing visions for national rebirth"

