I'll Be A Loyal Servant If Elected President. .PDP Frontline Presidential Aspirant Mohammed Hayatu- Deen Promises Nigerians

Published:

People’s Dem­ocratic Party (PDP), frontline Presidential aspirant Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has unveiled his five points agenda that will transform if elected President

These critical areas include Good Governance, Socio-Cultural Engineering, International Relations, Economy and Security.

Hayut-Deen expressed that governance in Nigeria is broken, leaders are expected to govern in the public interest, but the public is not well served.

According to him focus now is more about benefits and public glare without sweating and sacrifice, laying claim to title and enjoying the spoils of office.

He believes that there is a need for strong, unbiased leadership and a recognised, acceptable and inclusive system for all stakeholders.

Speaking about his plans for Nigeria come 2023, the PDP presidential aspirant expressed that he will be a servant to Nigerian stakeholders, adding that the orientation of public service will change.

He noted that if elected President, he will uphold the oath of office sworn to, stressing;

Hayatu-Deen explained that for social change engineering, focus will be placed on the following categories – norms & values, youth, gender sensitivity, education and health.

He further expressed that to address the significant economic challenges Nigeria faces, Nigeria’s place in the world in terms of international relations is critical.

Hayatu-Deen promised to reverse the trend of Nigeria increasingly becoming a hostile place to live in from road infrastructure, service habits and stifling youth.

The presidential aspirant will also work actively with Nigerians in the diaspora to tap into their wealth of experience and network.

Speaking about state of the economy, Hayatu-Deen stated that Nigeria needs a society oriented to bring out the best of its people, a production rather than a consumption economy.

Regarding security of lives and property, he said his National Security Strategy (NSS) will include a robust plan that consolidates military (hardware) and non-military (software) infrastructure in protecting the citizens, economy, and institutions.

Concluding on his five pillars of change, Hayatu-Deen expressed that his leadership will rely on tactics that integrate military power, economic power, political power, and diplomacy to ensure a successful implementation.





Share This