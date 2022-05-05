How Two Bombers Died In Imo Blast

Published:

Two persons have been confirmed dead after an explosive device went off at an oil firm in Imo State.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Addax Oil Company in Izombe community of Oguta Local Government Area.

Less than two weeks ago, an explosion at an illegal refinery site at Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area killed about 150 people.

A local source said that the two victims of the blast were suspected terrorists, who attempted to bomb the oil company but detonated the bomb which exploded and killed them.

The source said that anti- bomb operatives of the state police command had arrived at the scene in a bid to detect any explosive device planted around the oil firm.

A source who does not want to be mentioned said that the two victims were trying to find their way into the firm before it exploded and killed them on the spot.





The source said “An explosion has rocked Addax oil company at Izombe in Oguta LGA, killing two persons on the spot. The two persons were trying to enter the compound before it exploded and killed them.

Police spokesman Michael Abattam confirmed the incident, adding that anti-bomb operatives from the command headquarters in Owerri had been drafted to the scene.





He said: “They killed themselves trying to bomb the oil company,” he said, referring to the two deceased persons

