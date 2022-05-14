How Imo State Born Businessman Was Brutally Murdered In Vietnam

Published:





The Nigerian community in Vietnam is mourning the death of a businessman identified as Jude Chigbo ihezie, who was brutally murdered by unknown assailants in Hanoi, Vietnam.





According to a statement by The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Vietnam, the 39-year-old father-of-two was beaten and stabbed in the chest in his apartment on May 4, 2022. He died on his way the hospital.





"It is with great sadness that the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to VietNam, His Excellency, Mr. Adamu Hassan Mamani, inform you of the gruesome m§rder of a Nigerian, Mr Jude Chigbo Ihezie of Obowo Village, in Imo State in the morning of Wednesday 4th May, 2022 at an apartment in Ve Linh Village, Phn Linh Commune, Soc Son, Hanoi.





The Ambassador avail himself of this opportunity to commiserate with all Nigerians in Viet Nam on this grievous incident and assures that all pressure will be exerted on the host authorities to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous crime are apprehended and brought to justice.





"While we await proper investigation and due diligence in the matter, all Nigerians in Viet Nam are enjoined to keep calm and not to be involved in any act that will jeopardize our legitimate effort to get equity for the deceased Nigerian.” said Mamani.





It is reported that Ihezie was a well known businessman who had lived in Vietnam for over 10 years and owned several businesses including export of different locally made vietnam products to Africa. He was married to a Vietnamese woman.

Share This