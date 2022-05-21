Houses Razed As Another Christian Girl Is Accused Of Blasphemy In Bauchi

Published:

A pastor was among the scores of persons left injured by irate youths who went on the rampage over alleged blasphemy in the Katangan area of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State.





The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that about six houses and seven shops were burnt in the area.





Riot broke out in the area on Friday and continued on Saturday over a message allegedly circulated on social media that a Christian girl in the area engaged in blasphemy while reacting to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State.





Confirming the incident, the State’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakili, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident.





The PPRO stated that unspecified number of residents were injured during the incident, but he, however, said no life was lost.





The command’s spokesman said the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, had deployed “all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.





“The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace.





He said, “Some irate youths set six (6) houses and seven (7) shops ablaze, while some scores of persons were injured as a result of a blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau (female) 40yrs old, a staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government."





The unrest followed the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto. She was accused of insulting Islam.

