Goodluck Jonathan Will Be A Hard Sale For APC...Gov Umahi

Published:

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has expressed concern over the kind of messages the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be telling Nigerians with former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

The governor spoke Tuesday while fielding questions from State House reporters after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari to present a “thank you” letter from South East leaders to him following his recent visit to Ebonyi.





Genevieve Nnaji returns to social media amid mental breakdown rumours





Customs intercepts N1.99bn worth of foreign rice, hard drugs, others in Kano, Jigawa





He wondered how the APC would reconcile its policies and promises with those of the PDP under which Jonathan was president.

He expressed worry that it would be difficult for the ruling party to campaign with Jonathan as its presidential candidate, adding that his entrance into the race for the APC presidential ticket would be another wonder of the world, noting that it would be a material for the Guinness Book of Records.





He, however, expressed doubt about the authenticity of the development because of series of denials regarding the former president’s rumoured move to the APC.





“Good intention that we don’t forget people who have helped us, but on the question of joining, I may not say much about that because I’ve seen a lot of write ups, denials, but if he decides to join and to run, it will, for me, become one of the wonders in this century.

“The reason is that if you go and see the campaign programmes of APC and you now ask President Jonathan to come and run, I don’t know what will be our campaign promises and what will be the stories we’ll be telling Nigerians,” he said





Share This