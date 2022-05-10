Goodluck Jonathan Is Now A Member Of APC...Buhari's Aide

Presidential spokesman, Bashir Ahmad, Monday night, confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and has picked one of its presidential nomination forms.

Ahmad, who is Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on the New Media had at about 8:35pm, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle tweeted “so Goodluck Jonathan has dumped the opposition PDP and now member of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)”.





Speaking in a telephone chat, in Abuja, he explained that all circumstances point to the fact that the former President would be seeking to return to office on the platform of the party that removed him from office more than seven years ago.

According to Ahmad, a political party will sell nomination and expression of interest forms to only its registered member, adding that nobody will pay so much as N100 million for a cause he is not willing to pursue.



“No one will give out N100 million to buy Presidential forms from a party he’s not a member of. The primary criterium for parties to sell their forms to you is that you must first be a registered member”, Ahmad said.