Goat Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Killing 45-yr-old Woman

A sheep has been sent to prison for three years for mauling a woman to death in a field and will be forced to live with the bereaved family once released.





According to reports, a court ruled that the owner of the sheep, Duony Manyang Dhal, will also have to handover five cows to the victim's relatives before losing the guilty livestock after it has served its sentence.





After fatally attacking 45-year-old Adhieu Chaping in Rumbek East, South Sudan, earlier this month.





It headbutted the woman repeatedly, breaking her ribs.





The sheep was taken into police custody after she was discovered dead, the force announced.





The town's Major Elijah Mabor explained: “The owner is innocent and the ram is the one who perpetrated the crime so it deserves to be arrested then later on the case shall be forwarded to customary court where the case can be handed amicably."





The animal will spend the next three years in a military camp in Aduel County headquarters in Sudan's Lakes State.





According to the police, “Our role as police is to provide safety. The ram was apprehended and currently under custody at a Police Station of Maleng Agok Payam. Its owner is counting the cost of the tragedy.”





