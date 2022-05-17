FG Orders Resumption Of Abuja-Kaduna Train Service After Terrorists Attack

Published:





The Abuja-Kaduna train service will resume on May 23, the Federal Government said on Monday.





Train services had been suspended on the route after terrorists attacked a train, fatally shot several persons, and abducted scores of passengers in March.





In a statement signed by spokesperson Yakubu Mahmood, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said the decision to resume services does not mean efforts to secure the safe release of those abducted will be put on hold.





The families of those abducted have threatened to resist the reopening of the train service.





” . . . the Government wishes to assure the relatives of the abducted citizens still in captivity that the safe rescue of these passengers is a top priority and not to misconstrue the resumption of train services, as abandonment or nonchalant attitude of the government towards their plight,” the NRC statement said.





“The Federal Government will never abdicate its responsibility in rescuing these valuable citizens, however, the government assures of its resolve not to succumb to threats by any faceless group.”





The Attack led to the death of 10 people while several Others were injured with another 160 passengers unaccounted for.





The Terrorists have since been contacting families of abductees who have been paying ransom for their release.





The announced resumption of the Train Service will lead to a lot backlash against the Federal Government since some of the abductees are still in captivity.





The move to repair the rail track blown up in the attack had led to a serious backlash against the Federal Government.





The Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who is a Presidential Aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, though he is expected to resighn in line with Presidential directives to all ministers seeking Political Office to do so.

