FAAN Shutdown Lagos Airport Temporarily After Corpse Was Discovered On Runway

UNIDENTIFIED BODY DISCOVERED ON MMA RUNWAY DURING INSPECTION

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform the general public of an incident in which an unidentified human remains were found on Runway 18R/36L on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A motorized cleaner, that was cleared to carry out a derruberization and sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 0106hours, and escalated the situation to relevant departments.

As a result, between 0110 and 0343 hours, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains.Flight operations resumed at 0343 hours.

Investigations are ongoing, and a report will be issued accordingly.

Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs.)

Ag General Manager,Corporate Affairs

