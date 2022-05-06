Enugu PDP Ward Congresses, Ekweremadu And The Compromised Online Media By Chimdi Maduka

Published:

Since the peaceful and smooth conduct of the recent Enugu PDP three man delegate Congress, which was attested to by party faithful, observers and PDP National Electoral Panel, one of the desperate PDP governorship aspirant in Enugu and Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial zone, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his social media hirelings and quisilings have been doing everything possible to discredit the exercise, simply, because Ekweremadu lost out and his planned parallel Congress failed him.

Having failed in all his pre-congress devilish plots, including attempts to hijack the exercise or approaching court, the Senator has engaged the service of one online media which he has been using to publish fabricated and one-sided story about the Congress in a bid to discredit it.

The online media, whose publisher has been enmeshed in many libelous and scandalous publications before now and has no presence or reporter in Enugu has been churning out all sorts of lies about the Congress recently, which Ekweremadu's e-rats have been busy peddling on social media platforms as if they are genuine stories they know nothing about its source.

Unfortunately for them, the more they labour to discredit the peaceful and transparent delegate ward Congresses, the more the exercise gained commendations, approval, affirmation and legitimacy.

Apart from commendations and attestations of the outcome of the exercise, by members of Enugu State Electoral Panel from the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the conduct of the ward congresses in the state, the Chairman of the Panel, Prince Vincent Yandev Amabaai and officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who monitored the exercise have described it as peaceful, transparent and credible.

In the same vein, the Enugu East Senatorial zone statutory and ad-hoc delegates to the forthcoming primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State have unanimously assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is also the leader of the PDP in the state and South East geo-political zone, of their 100 percent loyalty and support in respect of his political decisions regarding the choice of candidates that will fly PDP flags in the 2023 general elections.

The delegates gave Gov. Ugwuanyi the assurance, when they paid him a solidarity and Thank-you visit at the Government House, Enugu recently.

They told Gov. Ugwuanyi that their loyalty and support are intact and unwavering, stressing that they will stand where the governor stands as their leader in the state.

Led by the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the member representing Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, his Enugu East/Isi-Uzo counterpart, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, former Deputy Governor of the State, Bishop Ralph Nwoye, the PDP Zonal Chairman, Enugu East Senatorial District, Hon. Nnamdi Nwafor, among others, the delegates told the governor that their decision is unanimous and borne out of their unflinching loyalty and support to him and his leadership qualities as a peaceful and result-oriented leader.

Delivering their message, Rt. Hon. Ubosi disclosed that the delegates were among the people of Enugu East Senatorial District who organized the Oganiru Mega Rally last year, to appeal that it is the turn of the senatorial zone to produce the next Governor of Enugu State in 2023, based on the existing rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

“We are here to reaffirm our collective stance that where you ask us to go is where we will go. We equally came to reiterate that we are one family waiting to follow your directions. Just say a word and consider it done. We have 100 percent loyalty for you”, the Speaker added.

In his speech on behalf of the Chairmen of the six local government areas of Enugu East Senatorial District, the Chairman of Enugu East LGA, Hon. Livinus Nze Anike told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “We the people of Enugu East Senatorial District are with you in the morning, in the afternoon and in the night”.

With this and more that will unfold in the days ahead, people need no soothsayer to know that Governor Ugwuanyi is not only the leader of PDP in Enugu state, he is in the Southeast region and enjoys the unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty of the PDP members in the state and beyond.

On the hand, Senator Ekweremadu and cohorts need no prophet to know that there are no two captains in the ship of Enugu and Southeast PDP. Ugwuanyi is the taciturn,articulate and amiable leader of the leaders of PDP in Enugu state and Southeast region. He is indeed incharge.

There is no contest about it. It is an axiomatic fact. No amount of social media propaganda, falsehoods, rascality, activism or rantings by Ekweremadu's social media peddlers will change the situation. The Congress exercise has done and dusted in a most transparent, credible and peaceful manner.

This is one condition Ekweremadu and his uninformed noisemakers have to live with as PDP prepares for governorship primaries in the state.

The morning has shown how the evening will be. It is not too late for Ekweremadu to toe the path of honour before being humiliated politically and otherwise. The handwriting is very clear on the wall even for the blind to see.





Maduka a lawyer writes Mgbowo, Awgu LGA

