Enugu Governorship And Nkanu As The Bride By Frederick Nwanne

For those that have been raising needless eyebrows and trying to make mountain out of molehill over the election of Mr. Peter Mbah from Nkanu East LGA as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, what will they do or say now that All Progressives Congress (APC ) had elected Chief Nwakaibeya Nnaji from Nkanu West LGA as its governorship candidate and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had also elected Chief Frank Nweke (Jnr) from Nkanu West LGA and a scion of the Ebeano political dynasty as their governorship candidate?

Why is that none of the two major opposition parties in the state namely-APC and APGA deemed it fit to pick their governorship candidate from Isi Uzo LGA? Why is that nobody from Isi Uzo LGA thought it wise to pick APC and APGA governorship, senatorial and House of Representatives form? Why? Why didn't they bought PDP Senatorial or House of Representatives form to negotiate for alternative? Why did they put all their eggs in one basket in total display of lack of political vision and sagacity? Why the insistence on the PDP governorship ticket when the odd was obviously against them?

Is it not obvious and convincing now that head or tail, Nkanu is the destination for the Enugu governorship seat? If not why the choice of Nnaji and Nweke by APC and APGA from the same local government area that has produced Dr. Chimaroke as governor before and now serving senator who has emerged as the PDP Senatorial candidate for Enugu East zone?

With this development, one needs no other thing to know and appreciate that Governor Ugwuanyi, the PDP leaders and members in the state were proactive, political and strategic in the choice of Mbah as their governorship candidate. Mbah is from Nkanu East LGA that has not produced Governor before, just like Isi Uzo LGA, but better placed politically now to produce Governor ahead of Isi Uzo LGA.

Looking at the duo of Nnaji and Nweke, Gov. Ugwuanyi and the PDP leadership have been vindicated as the odd favours Mbah to emerge victorious in the election.

