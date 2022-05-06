Enugu Flyover Bridge, No Cause For Alarm, Says Contractor ( Video)

Published:

IDC Construction Limited, the company handling the Nike Lake Road T-junction Flyover Bridge, Enugu, says no cause for alarm; explains that the crack on the ramp section of the flyover bridge “is a minor issue that happens all the time when you have high filling and earthwork settlement”; says the issue has been rectified and the project is on test run and will be maintained by the company for one year, assuring the public of their safety and the company’s commitment to quality project delivery.





Video













Share This