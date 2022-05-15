EFCC Closes Case Against American Businessman, Marco Ramirez, In Alleged $368,698.24 Fraud

Published:

The trial of one Marco Antonio Ramirez, an American businessman, before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for an alleged $368,698.24 fraud continued on May 12, 2022, with the EFCC closing its case after calling its last witness.





Ramirez is facing an amended nine-count charge alongside his companies: USA NOW LLC, Eagle Ford Instalodge Group LP, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP.





Ramirez, USA NOW LLC, and USA Now Energy Capital Group LP, on or about the 26th day of July, 2013 at Lagos, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of $250,000 from Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon under the false representation that the sum was his investment in his company: USA NOW Energy Capital Group LP in the Employment-Based Fifth Preference (EB-5) United States of America Investor Programme, which investment would qualify him to be eligible to a USA Green Card, a representation he knew to be false.





Share This