Buhari Departs For UAE On Condolence Visit

President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday depart Abuja to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to express condolences over the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.





Buhari will also express his congratulations to the new President, renewing ties between Nigeria and the UAE.





A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant Media & Publicity, said President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (Rtd) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.





The President, in an earlier congratulatory message to the new UAE leader, had reaffirmed Nigeria’s cordial relationship with the country, noting that the cooperation between both governments has helped Nigeria in tracking down illegal assets and tracing terrorist funds.





President Buhari looks forward to a larger and stronger partnership for both countries’ peace, stability, and prosperity under the new leadership.





The President is scheduled to return to the country on Saturday, according to the statement.

