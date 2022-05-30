Monday, 30 May 2022

Breaking : Wike Arrives PH To A Rousing Welcome , Says He Could Have Scuttled PDP Primaries If He Wanted ( Photos)

Published: May 30, 2022


 The Governor of Rivers State and a frontrunner in the just concluded PDP Presidential primaries in Abuja Nyesom Wike has arrived to a rousing welcome by his supporters in Port Harcourt 

Speaking at a reception held in his honour at Government house , Gov Wike said if he had wanted , he could have scuttled the primaries when he realized that there was a conspiracy against him at the primaries 

CKN NEWS gathered that he particularly took a swipe at Governor Aminu Tambuwal who switched allegiance to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the primaries 

He also accused the governors of the South South of betraying him saying in the time to come they'll see what will befall them as betrayals 

Hear him 


" what do you make of a man who won his election ( as a Governor) with only 300 votes , what kind of a Governor is that "

Wike said he had to accept defeat as a true party man and for the party to " move on "

Earlier in the day the winner of the primaries Atiku Abubakar had visited Governor Wike , Pius Anyim and Bukola Saraki to seek their support 


Pictures of his arrival 








Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: