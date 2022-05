Published:

Unknown gunmen and arsonists today stormed a Magistrate court as well as Ogidi LGA Secretariat in Anambra State

Several buildings and vehicles were set ablaze

Some were still burning according to report reaching CKN News at this moment

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack

This is coming few days after the State governor Charles Soludo met with IPOB leader in Abuja

Pictures and videos





Share This