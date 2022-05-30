Updated : Rochas Okorocha Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges, Remanded In EFCC Custody

Published:

Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has pleaded not guilty to 17-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.9billion.





CKN NEWS reports that Okorocha was arraigned along with six other defendants - Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.





Okorocha, a serving Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District had during his time as Imo State governor allegedly converted to personal use proceeds from sales of state property lodged in the Joint State/Local government Project Account.





The anti-graft agency which says it plans to present about 13 to 15 witnesses in the trial alleges that the politician had used the five companies which are co-defendants in the suit to carry out the alleged crime.





After the defendants gave a not guilty plea, the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo adjourned till Tuesday 31 May for hearing on the bail application.





Meanwhile, Okorocha will be remanded in EFCC custody pending hearing and determination of the bail application Tuesday.

