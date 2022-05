Published:





The Chairman of Keffi LGA of Nasarawa State Alhaji Mohammed Baba Shehu has been Kidnapped





CKN News learnt that the Chairman was kidnapped on Friday on his back from Lafia.





His Police Orderly Alhassan Habeen was killed in the process.





The incident happened near Gudi road (the hometown of the incumbent Governor).

The Chairman was abducted along with his Special Assistant, who was Driving the Car

No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction

