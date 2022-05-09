Breaking : Minister Of State (Petroleum), Timipre Sylva Picks His Own N100m APC Form

Published:

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has joined the growing list of presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former governor of Bayelsa State purchased his N100 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms in Abuja on Monday.

He is the 25th person to have purchased the presidential forms.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan earlier purchased his forms today.

Some other ministers like Emeka Uwajuba (Education) and Chris Ngige have picked their forms.

