Breaking :Court Sentences White Man Who Killed Wife And Daughter In Lagos To Death

The Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square annex Has found Dane, Peter Nielsen, guilty of two counts of murder of his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and daughter, Petra.





Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile delivered the judgment in a more than 5-hour long hearing which started at about 5:15pm.





The Lagos State Government arraigned the 53-year-old defendant on June 13, 2018, on a two-count charge of murder, punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015, which prescribes the death penalty, if convicted. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.





Mr. Nielsen was said to have killed his wife, a musician also known as Alizee, and his daughter on April 5, 2018, at about 3.45 am at their Banana Island residence in the Ikoyi area of Lagos

The court thereafter sentenced him to death by hanging





