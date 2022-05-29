Sunday, 29 May 2022

Breaking : Atiku Abubakar's First Comment After Winning PDP Presidential Primaries

Published: May 29, 2022


 Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the winner of the PDP Presidential primaries 

How the candidates fared 


Total number of delegates 767


Results 

1. Anyim Pius Anyim - 14 votes

2. Udom Emmanuel - 38 votes 

3. Sen Bala Mohammed - 20

4. Senator Bukola Saraki - 70

5. Nyesom Wike - 237

6. Ayo Fayose - 0

7. Dele Momodu - 0

8. Atiku Abubakar 371


Void votes 14


This was Atiku Abubakar's statement on the victory on his social media page 

"Today, the march to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I am honoured to be named the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people.-AA #OneNigeria"


