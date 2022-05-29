Breaking : Atiku Abubakar's First Comment After Winning PDP Presidential Primaries

Published:

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the winner of the PDP Presidential primaries

How the candidates fared





Total number of delegates 767





Results

1. Anyim Pius Anyim - 14 votes

2. Udom Emmanuel - 38 votes

3. Sen Bala Mohammed - 20

4. Senator Bukola Saraki - 70

5. Nyesom Wike - 237

6. Ayo Fayose - 0

7. Dele Momodu - 0

8. Atiku Abubakar 371





Void votes 14





This was Atiku Abubakar's statement on the victory on his social media page

"Today, the march to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I am honoured to be named the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people.-AA #OneNigeria"

