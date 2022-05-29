Breaking : Atiku Abubakar's First Comment After Winning PDP Presidential Primaries

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the winner of the PDP Presidential primaries
How the candidates fared
Total number of delegates 767
Results
1. Anyim Pius Anyim - 14 votes
2. Udom Emmanuel - 38 votes
3. Sen Bala Mohammed - 20
4. Senator Bukola Saraki - 70
5. Nyesom Wike - 237
6. Ayo Fayose - 0
7. Dele Momodu - 0
8. Atiku Abubakar 371
Void votes 14
This was Atiku Abubakar's statement on the victory on his social media page
"Today, the march to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I am honoured to be named the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people.-AA #OneNigeria"
0 comments: