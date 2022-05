Published:





NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF APC PRESIDENTIAL SCREENING EXERCISE





The Screening Exercise for Presidential Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23rd, 2022, is hereby postponed.





A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly.





Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.





SIGNED:

*Barr. Felix Morka*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress





