Army Bombs Boko Haram Commander’s Convoy, Kill Scores, Destroy Gun Trucks

Troops of the Nigerian Army under the auspices of Operation Hadin Kai have bombed a convoy of Abubakar Sarki, a Commander of Boko Haram in Sambisa forest, killing scores of terrorists who were with him.





Sources said the offensive was coordinated by the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Maj Gen Waidi Shaibu on Saturday May 14 2022, at Yuwe location, within the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.





The Army was said to have deployed a massive artillery gun after sighting 8 moving convoys conveying Abubakar Sarki and unconfirmed numbers of fighters in devastating hits.

The source said that based on intelligence information, Abubakar Sarki and his team were heading toward Abu-Ubaida’s camp to engage its rival fighters from the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), in a battle of supremacy.





Source :Vanguard

