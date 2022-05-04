Another Nollywood Actress Dies In Mysterious Circumstances

Published:

Another Nollywood Actress, Francisca Choji Found Dead At A Hotel in Plateau State

Francisca Choji was found dead at a hotel in Jos, Plateau State. It was gathered that her corpse was found at Rayfield Resort in Jos South on Sunday night, May 1, 2022.

No one could ascertain what led to her death

This is coming barely one week after the death of another actress Chinedu Bernard in mysterious circumstances in Enugu State

The President of Actors Guild of Nigeria Mr Emeka Rollas yesterday raised this fundamental questions on the death Chinedu Bernard of in Enugu





ACTORS GUILD OF NIGERIA PRESIDENT'S POST ON LATE NOLLYWOOD ACTRESS





Many questions yet to be answered concerning the death of Actress Chinedu Bernard.

1. How can someone who slumped inside a church sustain bruises on the face?

2. Who are Chinedu's parishioners friends?

3. Who are Chinedu's friends in Enugu where she is practising her craft?





So it's either someone killed her or she took a suicidal substance and decided to die in the church. Autopsy must be conducted to ascertain the main cause of her death. Let me use this medium to address Actors. No man is an Island.





it's gross irresponsibility for any Actor to be in an Industry such as ours without beign up to date with the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Stop hiding under all those ridiculous WOODS as an Actor to claim you are a certified actor.





Because Once there is an issue whether in good or bad light, the pressure comes on AGN as if AGN is anybody's next of kin. Please social media hailing, accolades is not love. Even Animals move in clusters

