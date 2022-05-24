Aisha Buhari, Osinbajo's Wife Visit APC Secretariat

Published:

First Lady Hajiya Aisha Buhari yesterday visited the national headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

She was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo and the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.

Their visit, which lasted for about an hour, forced the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, to put on hold, an ongoing meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).





Hajiah Buhari told reporter s after the closed door meeting with the chairman, that she visited the APC headquarters for two reasons – “to congratulate the party chairman and to thank the whole party stewards for the work they doing and to also seek for support for women, they should not be forgotten.”

The NWC meeting resumed immediately after Mrs. Buhari and her team left the secretariat





