Aircraft Found On Lagos Road Did Not Crash... FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) has explained that a private jet that blocked Ikeja-Along, Lagos road on Tuesday evening did not crash-land as reported by some online media outlets.





The plane with one missing wing had blocked the ever busy Ikeja – Agege road causing traffic gridlock, with some reports suggesting that the aircraft crash-landed on the road.





In a terse statement on Tuesday night, FAAN said the aircraft was being towed to where it would be repaired by its new owner when it got stuck on the road.





“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria would like to inform the general public to disregard the news making the rounds on social media about an alleged crash at Ikeja Airport.





“The aircraft was sold by the owner to a buyer, who was taking it to its final destination,” it said.

