40-yr-old Broadcaster Arrested For Sharing Sex Video Of 10-yr-old Chrisland Student On Social Media

A 40-year-old broadcaster, Uche Igwe, was on Monday arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly sharing the sex video of 10-year- old Chrisland Schools’ student on Twitter.





Igwe, was arraigned on a two-count charge of cyber-stalking and breach of peace. Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, Igwe intentionally shared the video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in s#xual intercourse with another student in Dubai on Twitter.





He added that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school. The prosecutor further told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on Twitter application.





The alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.





Igwe, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum. She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.

