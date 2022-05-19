360 Persons Killed, 1,389 Kidnapped In 3 Months In Kaduna ..Gov El Rufai

Published:

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed concerns over the rising presence of Ansaru and Boko Haram terrorists in the state.





The Governor is also worried about their growing interaction with armed bandits in the state which he says was responsible for the attack on the Kaduna bound train on the 28th of March.





He said the terrorists are moving from the Northeast to the Northwest and are now recruiting young people in vulnerable Kaduna communities.





He stated this in-state security council meeting on Tuesday after receiving the quarterly security briefing by the commission for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.





The commissioner revealed that at least 360 persons were killed due to banditry and other violent crimes while no fewer than 1,389 persons were kidnapped within the first quarter of the year – that is from January to March.





According to the report, Kaduna central zone is the most affected.





The Governor also expressed concerns over the use of mines and Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) by terrorists while reiterating calls for the establishment of a military theater command in the region.

