25-yr-old Teacher Arrested For Defiling 13-yr-old Student

Published:

The police in Ogun State has arrested a primary school teacher, Ayobami Oluwatobiloba Runsewe, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in his class in Ago Iwoye area of state.





The 25-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, May 19, following a report lodged at the Ago Iwoye police division by the minor’s mother.





The command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday, May 21, said the suspect lured the victim to his house at Ayegbami area of Ago Iwoye after the school lesson at about 4:30 pm and forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her

According to him, “The blood soaked pants of the victim was brought to the station as an evidence.





On interrogation, he initially denied having anything with the victim, but when the victim confronted him, he was unable to say anything further.”

