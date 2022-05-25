25-yr-old Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping And Blackmailing 16-yr-old Girl He Met Via Facebook

Published:

Operatives of the Ogun State police command have arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Ebenezer Adeshina for alleged rape and blackmail of a 16-year-old girl.

The suspect was arrested on May 6 following a report by the victim, who stated that she met the suspect on Facebook sometime in 2021, and they began chatting. The victim told the police that her phone got spoilt along the line, so she could no longer chat with the suspect.

However, in the month of March this year, the suspect called her and asked why she didn't chat with him anymore, of which she informed him of her spoilt phone.

She noted that the suspect then asked her to visit him to collect the sum of three thousand naira for the repair of the phone. On getting there, she said the suspect offered her a drink which she took unknown to her that the drink had been laced with a sedative drug.

She revealed that immediately after she took the drink, she became unconscious and the suspect used the opportunity to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her against her wish. After having s#x with her in a state of unconsciousness, she said the suspect took her nude pictures and started threatening to upload the pictures on social media if she didn't pay him the sum of Fifty Thousand naira.





According to the PPRO of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was eventually apprehended and he has confessed to the commission of the crime.





