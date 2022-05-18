2023: Mohammed Hayatudeen Is The Best Man For The Job..Makarfi

Published:





A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has assured delegates to the party’s forthcoming presidential primary of fulfilling his promises if elected.

He also urged the delegated not to be emotional in their choice, saying he is in the race to work for the Nigerian people.

Hayatu-deen stated this during an interactive session with PDP delegates from Kaduna State over the weekend.

The PDP aspirant promised that if the delegates voted for him, he would serve the nation with all his might.

“I make a solemn pledge that if I have your votes, I will keep my promise to do everything to work for Nigeria and the Nigerian people,” Hayatu-deen said.

Speaking during the event, former Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Makarfi, said Hayatu-Deen spent his life living and working in Nigeria.

“He is a dedicated and a balanced person who carries Nigeria in his heart and I know he will do well. In assessing him, his pedigree speaks for itself. I am sure the coordinators will do well for him and Kaduna state. We will do everything for PDP’s success,” Makarfi said.

The Kaduna State Chairman of the PDP, Felix Hyat, while speaking during the session said Hayatu-Deen is one of the most qualified candidates for the presidency.

“He is a sound, knowledgeable leader who has achieved a lot. We join our leader, His Excellency, Sen Ahmed Makarfi, in recognising your dexterity and success. If you have succeeded in your businesses, you will succeed in leading the country.

“He that is faithful in little will be faithful in much. We join your supporters and well-wishers to pray that God gives you to us as the leader of our nation,” Hyat said.

Speaking about Hayatu-deen during a courtesy visit to his residence, former Vice President Namadi Sambo said he had known Hayatu-Deen since his days at the New Nigeria Development Corporation, where he (Hayatu-Deen) became managing director and CEO at age of 30.

He added that the nation would benefit from his diligence and dedication if given the opportunity to serve at the highest level.





