16 Year Old Boy Brags After Stabbing 35 Year Old Neighbor To Death

A 35 year old lady by the name of Esther Ijeoma Obasi was brutally stabbed to death by her 16 year old neighbor after she served him food to eat since the boy was hungry and his mother was not around.





Few hours later, the boy, Chinonso Ejike attacked the woman with a knife and stabbed her 8 to 9 times till she slumped. Then he dragged her bleeding body to a bush in their backyard to submerge it in a swamp.

Why did this 16 year old boy kill this woman?

According to his confessional statement after he was arrested by Police, he killed her to get promoted to higher rank in his cult group.

Investigation is ongoing

