15 Years After Impeachment For Alleged Corruption, EFCC Again Arrests Former Speaker, Patricia Etteh Over N130m Fraud

A Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.





Mrs Etteh is accused of fraudulently handling the N130m solar street light project in Akwa Ibom state.





Details are still sketchy on the issue but She was speaker of the House of Representatives for five months, between June and October, 2007.





Her removal from office bodered on allegation of spending N628m on the renovation of her official residence and that of her deputy.





Mrs Etteh was also accused of purchasing 12 official cars.





These allegation have been disputed by many who say she was removed simply for cultural conflicts.





She is originally from Osun State but her husband is from Akwa Ibom State.

