10 Corpses Retrieved From Lagos Collapsed Building

At least 10 persons have died after a building collapsed in the Ebute-Meta area of Lagos on Sunday evening.

According to a statement signed by Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, on Monday 24 persons have also been rescued alive with varying degrees of injury.

All 24 are “in stable condition, including two who are responding to treatment,” the statement said.

Out of the 10 deaths reported, six are males and four females.

“All the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene,” the statement said.

The three-storey building, located on 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute-Meta, reportedly collapsed on Sunday evening with rescue operations quickly set in motion.

In a statement on Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the victims and saluted the courage and determination of the first responders.

He also regretted the frequency of building collapses in the country and urged relevant authorities to do more to halt further reoccurrences.

“President Buhari wishes those injured a speedy recovery and prays for divine assistance in the ongoing search and rescue operations,” the statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said.





