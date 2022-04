Published:

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has bought and gifted 260 luxury cars; Cadillacs, and other cars to emirs and senior district heads in the state.





The distribution was done by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at Government House, Gusau on Wednesday.

Many have criticised the gesture

They were of the opinion that with the high level of insecurity in the State, luxury cars shouldn't be a priority for the State government

