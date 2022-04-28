Zamfara Governor Dethrones 2 Emirs, District Head Over Banditry

Published:





Zamfara State Government has dethroned two first class Emirs and a District Head over their Involvement in armed banditry and other Criminal activities





The dethroned Emirs Includes the Emir of Dansadau Hussaini Umar, the Emir of Zurmi Abubakar Atiku and the District Head of Birnin Tsaba in Zurmi Emirate Suleiman Danyabi





The State Commissioner for Information and Home affairs Ibrahim Dosara Announced this while briefing newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the Government House, Gusau





He says the decision becomes necessary after careful study of the report of the two Committees set up by the state government to Investigate the allegations





The Council has also ordered that all land titles issued by the affected Emirs would be revoked





The Emirs of Dansadau Hussaini Umar and that of Zurmi Abubakar Atiku were suspended in June and July last year over reports of their Involvement in Banditry and other Criminal activities.

