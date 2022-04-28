Youth Corper, One Year Old Son Abducted In Abuja

Published:





Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has been abducted alongside her one-year-old son.

According to the missing corps member’s uncle, Richard Iorliam, she was last seen at Lokogoma area of Abuja on April 14, 2022.

Iorliam said she was abducted after attending her Community Development Service (CDS) exercise in Abuja.

He said the child was later found, but the mother is still missing.

“My niece is missing … anyone with information should come forward. Last known locatuon..lokogoma Abuja. Abducted with her 1yr old son after attending NYSC cds exercise. Baby later found but she still remains missing.





Pls share till she is found,” he said in a Facebook post.

A Social Media user later said that the corpse of the missing corps member had been found, but it cannot be independently verified

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

Stephanie is a graduate of Microbiology from the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State.













