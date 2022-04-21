Woman Returns Home After 20 Years Of Being Declared Missing

Published:

A woman declared missing has resurfaced after 20 years





This was a post by Princess Elima Elema on the incident on her Facebook page





"What God can not do does not exist 😊





My friend’s mom returned home after 20 years of being declared missing…





In 2019 I made a post to help find her at a time the children especially my friend was intensely looking for her… and it took another 3 years after that intense search for her to be found 😍🥰





You can’t imagine the Joy and the void filled…





A mother of 8 children has resurfaced after 20 years of being declared missing.





Mrs Florence Ikhine who is now 68 years old went missing since 2002. She suddenly appeared on 20th April, 2022 along Ehaekpen Street, Benin City, Edo State where one of the children resides.





The children who were young boys and girls then but now married men and women have started to travel down to come and witness what was only seen in Nollywood movies.





Details of what transpired during this 20years are yet to be revealed. For now everyone is amazed, shocked, excited and dumbfounded over this wonder. The son, Ikhine Collins is still in shock of excitement.

As days go bye, details would surely emerge just as Odyssey narrated his 20years sojourn.

For now, let us celebrate with children as this story has rekindled the hope of those whose parents or loved ones have gone missing that they would return some day just as Mrs. Florence did after 20years.

What really happened is what everyone would be interested in.

20 years is no joke."

