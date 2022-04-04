Video : Pastor Slumps And Died While Preaching On Pulpit

Published:

An Pastor by the name Oluwole Ogunnusi has slumped and died while preaching on the pulpit

CKN News gathered that incident occured at Abeokuta on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

The Pastor who was preaching in Yoruba while an interpreter was translating in English Language suddenly slumped midway into the service

His last words were words of admonitions for those engaging in rituals and " blood sucking " whom he said would go to hell .

As he was making his way back to the pulpit stand he suddenly slumped

CKN News gathered he was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital

No reason was given for the death but some claimed it could be cardiac arrest while others believed it was a spiritual attack from those he was preaching against

Members of the church were seen in groups weeping over his sudden death

Video









