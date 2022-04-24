Tyson Fury Knocks Out Dillian Whyte In Sixth Round To Retain WBC World Heavyweight Belt

Published:





Tyson Fury knocked out overmatched Dillian Whyte in the sixth round for a technical knockout to retain his World Boxing Council and lineal heavyweight titles in front of an estimated 94,000 fans at London's raucous Wembley Stadium.





Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) was stopped at 2:59 of the sixth round after landing two left jabs before the shot to Whyte's jaw that stunned the fellow Brit. Fury then shoved Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs), sending him tumbling backwards to the mat, much to the delight of the crowd.





In his first fight since defeating Deontay Wilder in the final leg of their memorable trilogy in October, Fury won his third straight fight by knockout and improved to 8-0-1 in lineal heavyweight championship fights.





Fury was asked about a possible retirement from boxing shortly before taking the microphone in the ring to sing his trademark "American Pie." The fan favorite had stated in the run-up to the fight that this would be his final fight.





"I owed it to the fans," Fury said, drawing thunderous applause from the most-attended boxing match in British history. "I believe this is it.

