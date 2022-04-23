Tragedy As Brother Stabs His Brother To Death

Published:

Anaele Uzohuo a native of Oru lbelle umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo state, yesterday evening stabbed his younger brother, Chikwado Precious Uzohuo to death over minor misunderstanding.





The suspect is on the run right now.....





When contacted the elder sister, Adam Uzoma nee uzohuo revealed that the duo has been having running battle since the fleeing suspect returned from his base in the north empty handed and started making troubles with the deceased...





She further stated that she has continually intervened whenever the duo have serious face off in the house but never believed tye suspect would stab his blood brother to death...





The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue with the police on the trail of the fleeing suspect. - NonsoNkwa.

