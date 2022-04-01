Seven Delta State Commissioners Resign

Published:

No fewer than seven commissioners, including the Chief of Staff to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, have resigned from the State Executive Council.

Aside from Festus Agas, who is the Chief of Staff, others who resigned are Basil Ganagana, Evelyn Oboro, Julius Egbedi, Jonathan Ukodhiko, Christian Onogba, Ovie Oghoore, and Chika Ossai.

Their resignation, it was gathered, may not be unconnected to the requirement of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The act stipulates that political appointees must resign their appointments before participating in the 2023 general elections, either as delegates or seeking elective offices





