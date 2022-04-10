Proposed Cross-dressing Law: I'm Now A Woman.... Bobrisky

Published:





Popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he is now a woman, having done irreversible surgeries.





Bobrisky, on his Instagram page, told his followers that he's not a cross-dresser but he now identifies as a woman.





He said, “I’m not a cross-dresser, I’m a woman. Have done many surgeries that can’t be reversed such as lipo, boobs etc... When the time comes even court self go confirm as(sic) say I’m now a girl.”





This is coming days after the House of Representatives deliberated on a bill seeking to prohibit cross-dressing in Nigeria.

































