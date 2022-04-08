Police Arrest Traffic Robbers , Recover Arm and Ammunition In Lagos

Published:





Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on April 5, 2022 arrested three robbery suspects and recovered a beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition at Toyota bus-stop near Oshodi, Lagos.

The prompt arrest of the traffic robbers followed a tip-off from civic-minded Lagosians to the RRS officers who were on routine patrol along Ladipo and Oshodi. The arrested suspects, preliminary investigations revealed, are members of Aro–Baga cult group. They include: Omuyibo Goddey (32), alias Aro Ghetto Boy; Destiny Nwanga (27), alias Aro Smiling God; and Ebuka Igwe (23), alias Aro Do or Die.

Goddey disclosed that they were about to rob their second victim when the RRS patrol team arrived on the scene.





A swift follow-up on the arrest led the RRS to their converging point at 7 Alhaji Monsuru Street, Ijegun, where two other suspects were arrested.

Investigations revealed that Nwanga repairs fuel pump at Ladipo Spare Part Market; Omuyibo works as a welder while Igwe deals in illicit drugs.





Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi fdc, mnim, psc has directed the Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi to transfer the three suspects and exhibits to the CP’s Special Squad for further investigation and prosecution.









