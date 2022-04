Published:

The Chief Imam Of Oyo, Masud Ajokidero and his league of clerics, today performed the burial of late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III .





Oba Adeyemi died on Friday at the Afe Babalola Teaching Hospital Ado Ekiti according to palace source and buried

in line with Islamic tenets.





Share This