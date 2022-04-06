Nigerian Law Student Dies In UK After Allegedly Eating Cannabis Sweet

Published:

Damilola Grace Olakanmi, a 23-year-old Nigerian business law student has died in the UK after eating a suspected cannabis sweet.





Damilola, from Ilford, east London, and the only child of her mum, bought the ‘gummies’ through a messaging app.





They were delivered to her home on 29 March.





She fell ill immediately and was flown to Queens Hospital in critical condition at about 11.30 p.m, according to reports by multiple UK papers.





Her 21-year-old friend – a US student visiting the UK – was also seen by medics but was discharged after treatment.





Damilola, who was a Hertfordshire University student died on 2 April, with the mother inconsolable.





Her mother Wumi, 51, had kept a vigil next to her bed until she passed away on Saturday night.





Wumi is an ardent church goer and had prayed for her daughter’s survival





Wumi’s friend Richard Taylor, 75, told the Evening Standard: ‘Wumi has lost her only child – she has nothing now.





‘They had to hold her up because she broke down every time a friend came to the house to give support.





‘It’s a tragic warning to all young people about how they live their lives. They should resist drugs.





‘Damilola was a promising young woman who should be looking forward to her future and having children of her own. She was studying law.’





A relative, named only as Dunni, added the family were demanding answers.





She said: “Damilola was a sweet, quiet girl – a bit of an introvert. Her mother looked up to her.





“She was very kind and loved looking after children and wanted to please everyone. The family will never come to terms with this. We need to know what happened. Her mother is not young any more.





“We don’t want Damilola’s memory to be just like that. You want her to be remembered as the girl who asked everyone, ‘Are you okay and do you want anything?’.”





Leon Brown, 37, of South Norwood, was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, the Daily Mail reported.





